Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Baby Name Choice Pays Tribute to Princess Diana

Royal Family fans are impressed with Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s name, mainly for its unique style, as no other royal family members have been named Archie before — but also because it plays homage to his grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

The name Archibald has multiple meanings; in Scotland, it means “true and bold,” while in Germany, it means “truly brave.” The moniker could also be a tribute to Princess Diana, as one of her ancestors was named Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland.

The royal baby‘s middle name, Harrison, seems to be an obvious nod to his father; the name Harrison is of English descent and means “son of Harry.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke royal protocol by opting to forgo an official royal title for Archie, like His Royal Highness or Prince. He will automatically become a prince when his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes King. The surname of Mountbatten-Windsor is given to the male descendants in line to the throne who have not been given a royal title.

It’s likely that Archie will inherit one of Prince Harry‘s titles, like the Earl of Dumbarton, but that could chance if Queen Elizabeth decides to honor Archie with one.

Harry and Markle received their titles — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — from the queen when they married last May. Similarly, Harry’s older brother and second in line of succession, Prince William, was made Duke of Cambridge in 2011 when he married Kate Middleton, who became the Duchess of Cambridge.

King George V’s decree in 1917 stated that only the eldest son of the Prince of Wales’ eldest son was entitled to be a prince, meaning that only Prince George, 5, could receive that honor. However, in 2012, Queen Elizabeth declared that all of William and Kate’s children would be given Prince or Princess titles — meaning that Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, also have royal titles.

When asked at Wednesday’s photo opp what motherhood is like, Markle said, “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

She went on to say that Archie “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

“I don’t know where he gets that from!” Harry added.

“He’s just a dream,” Markle gushed. “It’s been a special couple of days.”