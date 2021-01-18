Archie Lyndhurst, 'So Awkward' Star, Cause of Death Revealed After Passing at 19

✖

The mother of late British actor Archie Lyndhurst has revealed her son's cause of death after the So Awkward star died suddenly at the age of 19 on Sept. 22. Mom Lucy Lyndhurst, who is mourning her and husband Nicolas Lyndhurst's son, shared Friday that Archie died due to a brain hemorrhage caused by a rare cancer.

Four days before Christmas, Lucy shared she and her actor husband, who is best known for Only Fools and Horses, received the details of their son's second post-mortem. She said that it was a "very detailed" document that confirmed an earlier ruling that Archie had died of natural causes, which was "something we knew already," she continued, slamming the "gossips, keyboard warriors, trolls and the ignorant" who refused to accept the initial cause of death.

"He died from an Intracerebral Haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia," Lucy continued. "This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid." The coroner assured the Lyndhursts that there wasn't anything to be done, as Archie had no symptoms of being sick. "Archie had numerous bleeds on the brain and the Dr went to great lengths to reassure us that he wouldn't have been in any pain as it happened in his sleep," his mother continued.

Just days before his death, Lucy shared that Archie had celebrated his birthday early with "the love of his life," So Awkward co-star Nethra Tilakumara. "Archie was the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met," his mom continued. "We are still learning each day the incredible impact he had on others lives, the kindness and generousity [sic] he showed them."

Praising her son as an "old soul" who was "incredibly advanced" for his years, Lucy told her followers that she and her husband "couldn't be prouder of him" for everything he had done and "especially for the beautiful human being he was." She concluded, "We are so grateful and privileged to have been chosen to be his parents. The journey and adventure has been the best anyone could ever have wished for. A truly magical time in every way possible."

Tilakumara has paid tribute to Archie a number of times on her own Instagram, sharing in October 2020, "Working with Archie and knowing him as the wonderful, incredible person he is, was the best gift and a true blessing that I have ever received. ...He never knew how great he was but I have comfort in knowing the great ones never do."