‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa’s Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Fire Scare

Aquaman star Jason Momoa could have benefitted from his alter-ego’s fictional powers to control water after his private plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to an engine fire scare on Wednesday.

Momoa was on a Cessna Citation 560 XL jet on his way from Los Angeles to Phoenix when the plane made an emergency landing at Palm Springs International Airport after the pilot reported an engine fire. Following an inspection, the Palm Springs Aircraft Rescue and Firefighter team determined it was a false alarm, KESQ reported.

After the plane was checked out, Momoa walked out of the plane and told his fans about the incident on his Instagram Story.

A plane carrying Aquaman star Jason Momoa made an emergency landing at Palm Springs International Airport this morning. Details: https://t.co/QV6AH5NTUN pic.twitter.com/DpzxTFuksh — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) March 7, 2019

“Well we got ourselves a slight delay. Half hour out in Palm Springs and the plane wanted to start a fire,” Momoa, 39, said. “Good old fire department, gotta love them.”

Before getting back on the plane, Momoa posed for a photo with AARF engineer Andy Meza, which the Palm Springs Firefighters shared on Instagram.

“Had an Aircraft emergency today. Reported engine fire with [Momoa] on board. ARFF Engineer Andy Meza told his crew, ‘Not on my watch boys…not on my watch,’” the caption read. “Turned out to be a false alarm but the ARFF Lads were on the ready. It’s always nice to meet cool people.”

The stop in Palm Springs did not keep Momoa from his destination for long. Hours after the incident, he shared a photo and video from Love Cycles, a motorcycle shop where he was getting some help to create his dream bike.

“So the world knows we are safe and happy The plane failed… [note] to self dirtbags and savages shouldn’t ride private planes. but the Harley runs perfect,” Momoa wrote. “Building my dream bike with [Love Cycles] 37 knuckle [Harley Davidson]. Always wanted to build my own. It’s a slow process but my lil brother is patient. Mahalo Jermiah Always wanted to learn and teach with my babies. Aloha j.”

Momoa has shared his love of motorcycles with fans on his Instagram page before. The actor, who is married to actress Lisa Bonet, also directed, co-wrote and starred in an indie motorcycle road movie, 2014’s Road to Paloma. He first worked with Love Cycles on the motorcycle featured in the film.

“I heard about Love Cycles [in Phoenix, AZ] and called Jeremiah, told him about the movie and he was like ‘My newborn daughter is named Paloma, wow,’” Momoa told The Chopper Town in 2014. “So we met up and camped out at his place while he did the work. I wanted it to really represent my character [Wolf] and be streamlined and look like it’s held together with duck tape.”

Of course, Momoa’s life has chanced significantly since he made Road to Paloma. The actor was last seen in Aquaman, which grossed $1.14 billion worldwide. He will also star in a sequel, scheduled for release on Dec. 16, 2022. The former Game of Thrones actor also signed on to star in Denis Villeneuve’s all-star adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune, which opens on Nov. 20, 2020.

Photo credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images