Anthony Hopkins Scares Twitter ‘More Than Silence of the Lambs’ in Puzzling Video

Did we just see Hannibal Lecter lose it on Twitter?

Anthony Hopkins, considered one of the greatest living actors, posted a disturbing video on Twitter Sunday with the caption, “This is what happens when you’re all work and no play…”

The video shows him dressed in black, bobbing back and forth with a crazed smile on his face, while music plays.

This is what happens when you’re all work and no play… pic.twitter.com/2KvkJ2baw6 — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) April 22, 2018

It’s a performance befitting Hannibal Lecter, the terrifying cannibalistic character from The Silence of the Lambs for which Hopkins won the 1992 Academy Award for best actor.

The Twitter reaction ranged from puzzled to frightened, with one commenter saying: “That scared me more than Silence of the Lambs …”

That scared me more than Silence of the Lambs … — Hollie Kirby (@HollieK72) April 22, 2018

“I’m kinda scared, but also charmed,” one user commented.

I’m kinda scared, but also charmed. Don’t know what else to say 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Hu3XJQvnmo — Edgar (@EdgarOrtega875) April 22, 2018

“Freeze all motor functions,” wrote another.

Freeze all motor functions — F3lpz (@J_C_Gaming1) April 22, 2018

“Is it just me, or is this scaring the crap out of anyone else?” another commented.

Is it just me, or is this scaring the crap out of anyone else? I’m going to have nightmares of a stressed-out Hannibal Lecter, snapping from “over-work”! Dear Sir Anthony: go out and “play”, or at least take a walk in the sun & have a nice quiet pint 🍺 somewhere, hon… — The Mominatrixx 💙💙 #AutismAwareness (@TheMominatrixx) April 22, 2018

But others were amused. “The best 32 seconds of my life,” wrote one.

The best 32 seconds of my life. — Andrew S. (@andrewrobscott) April 22, 2018

And for others, there were no words:

So why no play for the 80-year-old actor? He left HBO’s Westworld after season one in 2016, but his upcoming roles reportedly include King Lear in a television film.