Anthony Bourdain’s Mother Speaks out About Son’s Apparent Suicide

Anthony Bourdain’s mother, Gladys Bourdain, is reportedly in complete shock about her son’s apparent suicide at age 61.

Bourdain was found dead Friday at his hotel room in France, where he was filming new episodes for his award-winning series Parts Unknown.

In an interview with The New York Times, Gladys said she had no indication that her child might have been thinking of suicide.

“He is absolutely the last person in the world I would have ever dreamed would do something like this,” she told the outlet.

On Friday, best friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert found the CNN host unresponsive in his hotel room. Gladys said she spoke to Ripert following her son’s sudden death and Ripert told her, “Tony had been in a dark mood these past couple of days.”

Gladys also said she had “no idea why” her son might have decides to end his life.

“He had everything, success beyond his wildest dreams; money beyond his wildest dreams,” she told the Times.

CNN will be honoring the chef’s life Friday night with a special, Remembering Anthony Bourdain, set to air at 10 p.m. ET, followed by a marathon Saturday night of his award-winning series, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

A new installment of Parts Unknown is expected to air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET with an introduction by Anderson Cooper.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” CNN said in a statement Friday morning. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain rose to fame in 2000 after the release of his book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, an honest look into the world of food.

In 2002, he transitioned to television, where many of his shows featured Bourdain traveling the world to meet new people and new tastes. He hosted A Cook’s Tour for the Food Network, then Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and The Layover for Travel Channel. In 2013, he joined CNN to host Parts Unknown.

Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento also broke her silence on Bourdain’s death later Friday.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” Argento wrote on Twitter. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated,” Argento added. “My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

He leaves behind his girlfriend Argento and 11-year-old daughter.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).