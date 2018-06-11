See Anthony Bourdain’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Perform Just Days After Chef’s Suicide

Anthony Bourdain’s 11-year-old daughter gave a musical performance just days after the chef’s apparent suicide, sporting a pair of boots that he gave her.

A photo of the concert was shared on Instagram by Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain‘s estranged wife and the mother of his daughter, Ariane.

“Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave,” Busia-Bourdain wrote in a caption on the photo. “She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”

Many of Busia-Bourdain’s followers shared supportive comments on the photo, with many people complimenting how “beautiful” Ariane is.

“Our family is sending you both lots of love and strength,” one Instagram user commented while another wrote, “She is a beautiful young lady and I hope she will always remember her father with love.”

One follower shared a message meant directly for Ariane, calling her a “sweet child” and telling her that she has “a wonderful legacy.”

“Your Dad and your Mom are great people who live the life we are meant to live … to the fullest,” the heartfelt message continued. “Your Dad will be with you forever and those of us who loved him will live out our lives showing kindness and generosity and acceptance to keep his honor alive!”

In many past interviews, the 51-year-old gushed about being a father, once saying that he “began making some major changes” in his life “from the second” he saw his “daughter’s head corkscrewing out of the womb.”

“I was no longer the star of my own movie — or any movie,” he added. “From that point on, it was all about the girl.”

“She’s a weird kid with weird parents. She goes to school with a lot of kids with very differing backgrounds who come from different places. She understands that not everyone lives like her,” Bourdain once said of Ariane in a separate interview. “She’s traveled a lot and enjoyed it, and I like to think that has given her a restless and curious mind. I encourage that in every way I can.”

As has been widely reported, Bourdain — a celebrity chef beloved for his many popular food-themed TV shows — died on June 8, after reportedly being found unresponsive in a hotel room. According to TMZ, police are holding his body for then purposes of conducting an autopsy, as well as a toxicology test, but that it does appear he took his own life.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).