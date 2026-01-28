Another TLC Reality TV Personality Has Died: Charity Pierce Was 50

Reality TV star Charity Pierce has died. She was 50.

Pierce, best known for appearing on TLC’s My 600-lb Life, died Tuesday at 1:20 a.m. while surrounded by loved ones.

According to TMZ, she’d been in hospice care for over a month thanks to crippling medical conditions like lymphedema. Ultimately, the fluid buildup in her lungs was what contributed to her death, TMZ said.

“I wasn’t going to post about this. But … the calling and texting is making my head feel like it’s on fire. Almost all immediate family knows so, my mom passed away today,” her daughter Charly Jo wrote in a Facebook post. “She’s up with her momma and brother and sister and she’s finally at peace.”

Alongside a picture of her holding her mother’s hand, she wrote, “Fly high momma.”

“I hope you know how much I love you and how grateful I was to be able to be by your side while you took your last breath,” she concluded.

Pierce became a national TV star in season three of My 600-lb Life, where she weighed 800 pounds before seeking professional help on the show. She later returned to the series for My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? to document her ongoing struggles with her health, including kidney cancer.