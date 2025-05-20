‘Annie’ Legend Dead at 96: RIP to Charles Strouse

Award-winning composer and songwriter Charles Strouse has died. He was 96.

Strouse, an Emmy and Tony winner and a member of the American Theater Hall of Fame, is best known for writing the music to several beloved smash-hit musicals.

Born in the Upper West Side of Manhattan to parents working in the tobacco business, Strouse discovered his love for music at an early age when the only thing that could soothe the physical and mental health issues of his family members was when the family would sit and play the piano together.

He went on to study at the prestigious Eastman School of Music, and wrote his first Broadway musical Bye Bye Birdie in 1960 in collaboration with his friend Lee Adams. The musical was wildly popular, and won a Tony Award for Best Musical.

His next hit was 1970’s Applause, starring Lauren Bacall, another winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical. But his next musical was his most enduring work by far.

1977’s musical Annie, based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie, is widely regarded as one of the best musicals ever.

The show won seven Tony Awards, three Grammy Awards, and two Academy Award nominations for the eventual 1982 film adaptation. Even today, his musical numbers It’s the Hard Knock Life and Tomorrow are two of the most enduring Broadway songs of all time.

Strouse also composed various film scores, including Bonnie and Clyde (1967), Henry Fonda’s There Was A Crooked Man, Sidney Lumet’s Just Tell Me What You Want, and the animated classic All Dogs Go To Heaven.

Strouse passed away at his Manhattan home last Thursday. He is survived by his four children and his eight grandchildren.