Anne Hathaway Reveals the Reason She Is Going to Stay Sober for Next 18 Years

Anne Hathaway made a major revelation during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, with the actress sharing that she’s planning to stay sober for the next 18 years.

“I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years,” she revealed. “I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hathaway is mom to 2-year-old son, Jonathan, with husband Adam Shulman. The Oscar winner explained that she once dropped her son off at school while hungover, an experience she’s not eager to repeat.

“I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me,” she said. “I didn’t love that one.”

“Yeah. That’s another reason I don’t want kids,” DeGeneres cracked in response.

Prior to her self-imposed sobriety, Hathaway toured rum bars on the island of Mauritius while shooting her new film, Serenity, with Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, with the actress recalling a specific night of partying that led to a slightly abnormal meeting the next day.

“We drank the night away, and then I had to go to a meeting with Steven Knight, our director, the next day, and I was just kinda — have you guys ever had to go to a meeting hungover?” she asked the audience. “I was just kidna stumbling in with one eye open and I was trying to convince him about certain things about my character.”

“And at the end of it I said, ‘Listen, I have a confession. I was hungover the entire time.’ And he just goes, “Oh, really? I couldn’t tell,’” Hathaway continued. “Then two days later we had another meeting and I showed up and he said, ‘Oh, now I can.’”

Hathaway and Shulman welcomed their son in 2016, though the private couple waited around one year to share a photo of baby Jonathan, which Hathaway did in March 2017 when she posted a shot of her son watching her give a speech at the United Nations about the importance of paid parental leave.

“JRS watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday,” Hathaway captioned the snap, which saw little Jonathan eagerly looking at a laptop screen balanced on an ottoman.

Photo Credit: Getty / Theo Wargo