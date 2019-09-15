Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Teases Desire to Follow Mom Into Acting

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead might have been raised out of the spotlight, but the 13-year-old now says she is interested in acting. While Smith did some acting herself, appearing in Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult and Be Cool, Dannielynn was only a few months old when her mother died, at the height of her career in 2007. Dannielynn sat for a new interview with Daily Mail TV‘s Jesse Palmer and said she dreams of becoming an actress.

“It’s really cool to like, act as a character and not yourself,” Dannielynn told Palmer in a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight. “It’s like portraying a new person. It’s fun.”

Palmer’s interview with Dannielynn will air as part of Daily Mail TV‘s third season on Tuesday, Sept. 17. She described Dannielynn as a “really sweet 13-year-old.”

“She really is a spitting image of her mom. It’ll be interesting to see what happens for her,” Palmer told ET. “We catch up with her, her life, what her hobbies are, what it’s like growing up a daughter of a big celebrity. Her dad is raising her in Kentucky, trying to give her this normal life away from the spotlight. So it’s a great catch up.”

Palmer said there are some memorabilia her father, Larry Birkhead, spread throughout his Louisville, Kentucky home to give Dannielynn a picture of what her mother was like. However, Birkhead does work hard to keep an eye on what Dannielynn reads about her mother online.

“So much of it is true, a lot of it is not true as well. And I think [he’s] trying help his daughter understand who her mother was in his memory of her,” Palmer told ET.

In past interviews, Birkhead has made it clear that he has no desire to push Dannielynn into working in Hollywood.

“I’ve had companies call me since [Dannielynn appeared in a Guess campaign] and ask for her to model, and that answer’s no,” Birkhead said in a 20/20 interview in 2017. “She doesn’t show any interest in it. She wants to be a kid.”

Birkhead also told Inside Edition that year that Dannielynn’s life in Kentucky is “as normal as you can get.”

“She loves school. She loves her friends. I just hope that she dreams big and accomplishes a lot,” Birkhead said.

These days, Birkhead gives fans a look at Dannielynn’s life on his Twitter page, often sharing adorable father-daughter moments with his followers. They also make an annual public appearance at the Kentucky Derby. This year, Dannielynn wore the same pink hat her mother wore to the 2004 Kentucky Derby.

Smith died in February 2007, just a few months after Dannielynn was born in September 2006. After her death, there was a paternity case centering on who Dannielynn’s father is. A DNA test determined Birkhead was her father, and he has full custody.

Other episodes in this season of Daily Mail TV feature Roseanne Barr, Larry King’s estranged wife Shawn King, Cesar Millan, 50 Cent and Kelly Clarkson.

Photo credit: Getty Images