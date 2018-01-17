Anna Kendrick Confused With Anna Kournikova in Baby Photo Story

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick was in for a shock Tuesday night when Yahoo mistakenly paired a photo of her with an announcement about Enrique Iglesias and his girlfriend Anna Kournikova welcoming their twins.

While the headline correctly read that Iglesias and Kournikova recently having twins, Yahoo used a photo of Kendrick instead of the Russian tennis player. And once the story was brought to her attention, Kendrick decided to have some fun with it.

Dear Yahoo: how do I get to this timeline where I’ve slept with Enrique Iqlesias please and thank you. pic.twitter.com/4mmA2i7dse — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 17, 2018

“Dear Yahoo: how do I get to this timeline where I’ve slept with Enrique Iqlesias please and thank you,” Kendrick wrote.

“I realize the confusion probably came from the two Anna K names, but she’s a tall blonde athlete and I’m — oh, oh — do they think I’m the baby?”

Kendrick’s followers decided to join in on the act.

I would love that! So romantic. So lush. (I only read half that book; I hope nothing bad happens.) — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 17, 2018

SHUT UP LIZ NOBODY ASKED YOU OMG — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 17, 2018

Igelsias and Kournikova posted their first photos of Nicholas and Lucy on Tuesday night. The duo have been dating on and off since 2001.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova share the first photos of their newborn twins! https://t.co/pxI5jnEArw pic.twitter.com/vCDRNeWEHJ — PopCrush (@PopCrush) January 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Kendrick has had her share of celebrity relationships. She reportedly started dating director Edgar Wright after the two met on the set of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and she’s been dating cinematographer Ben Richardson since 2014.

Kendrick has two films scheduled to be released in 2018 — A Simple Favor and an untitled film from director Chris Morris. both movies are reportedly in post production.

Photo: Twitter / @glamourmag