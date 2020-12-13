Anna Kendrick Becomes Victim of Anti-Semitic, Racist Twitter Hack

✖

Anna Kendrick dealt with an incredibly difficult situation recently. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kendrick's Twitter account was hacked on Saturday. At around 5:26 p.m., the actor's account began to send out a series of tweets that included offensive, racist, and anti-semitic language. Those tweets have since been deleted from her account.

These offensive tweets were sent from Kendrick's official Twitter account, which boasts 7.2 million followers. The phrases that the hacker wrote included "funky in this bih n—," "King Iu," "Chuckling squad runs the scene man," "Lucas Berry Runs the Scene," and "NuBLoM the f—ing God." Many of the tweets also including racial epithets and sexually lewd comments about Kendrick herself, as Buzz.ie noted. About 25 minutes after the tweets were posted, they were removed. Following this situation, a representative for the Pitch Perfect actor confirmed to THR that her Twitter account had been compromised. As far as her Instagram account, it appeared to be unaffected by the hack.

As for what some of the terms that the hacker used were in reference to, "NuBLoM" is reportedly a name that has been connected to a number of high-profile social media hacks in the past. They are reportedly a part of a hacking group named "The Chuckling Squad." The tag "The Chuckling Squad" was utilized in hacks involving actor Chloë Grace Moretz and Twitter CEO Ryan Dorsey. In November 2019, it was reported that authorities had arrested an individual who was allegedly a part of The Chuckling Squad following those high-profile hacks, per Vice.

One of the leaders of The Chuckling Squad, who goes by the username Debug, told Motherboard about the arrest. However, Motherboard did not disclose the name of the individual at the center of the arrest as they were a minor. Debug said, while also sharing that the group kicked the member out in October of that year, "He was a member of Chuckling Squad but not anymore. He was an active member for us by providing celebs/public figure [phone] numbers and helped us hack them."

"We applaud the efforts of all the law enforcement agencies involved in this arrest," the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office told Motherboard in an email when asked about the arrest of the individual who was allegedly a part of the Chuckling Squad. "REACT continues to work with and assist our law enforcement partners in any way we can. We hope this arrest serves as a reminder to the public that people who engage in these crimes will be caught, arrested and prosecuted."