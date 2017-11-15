Anna Faris and New Boyfriend Michael Barrett Seen in Venice

Anna Faris is traveling with her new rumored man. The 40-year-old Mom star and cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, were spotted in Venice, Italy after flying out of Los Angeles LAX airport arm-in-arm this weekend.

Faris and Barrett enjoyed a bundled-up trip on the romantic city’s famous water taxis as they took in the historic views. Barrett even wrapped his arm around Faris during the ride.

The two have been spending time together since early September after working together on the new film Overboard.

“Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks,” a source told PEOPLE in October. “They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently.”

Faris and Barrett were seen on several dinner dates in October, stepping out twice in two days at Modo Mio, an upscale Italian restaurant in the L.A. neighborhood of Pacific Palisades.

The cinematographer is the first man Faris has been publicly seen with since she and Chris Pratt announced their separation after eight years of marriage in August.

Faris opened up about her split from Pratt in October, saying “We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends.”

“There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” she added. “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”

The actress also said she understood the public’s dramatic reaction to the breakup.

“It’s understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together,” Faris said. “All I can say about that is, it’s all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through.”

It’s unclear if Pratt has also started seeing other people after the separation. He was spotted with a mystery woman shortly after the announcement was made.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Polk