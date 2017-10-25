Anna Faris Addresses Chris Pratt Cheating Rumors

Anna Faris released her autobiography, Unqualified, on Tuesday, and while the actress is now separated from ex-husband Chris Pratt, the book goes into detail about several aspects of the pair’s relationship.

In one chapter, Faris addresses the rumors that Pratt was cheating on her with Jennifer Lawrence, his co-star in the 2016 sci-fi flick Passengers. When Faris and Pratt announced their split, many accused Lawrence having a hand in the end of the duo’s marriage, although Faris wrote that the rumors were untrue. However, she admitted that hearing the stories was hard for her.

“Even before they met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside and said, ‘Anna, listen, there are going to be paparazzi all over them,’” she wrote. “‘There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this.’ I didn’t think it would bother me. I’ve been in this business a while now and I had seen Chris star alongside other beautiful women, like Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard.”

While Faris wrote that Pratt didn’t initially see why she “felt s—y,” he eventually understood where she was coming from.

“I’d always taken pride in our relationship, and the coverage, even though it was just false rumors, was making me feel insecure,” she explained.

Faris added that Lawrence did her best to make her feel more comfortable.

“Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be, because she hadn’t done anything wrong,” Faris wrote. “She’s awesome, but of course it’s hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you, even if it’s patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool.”

