Ann-Margret Opens up About Her ‘Electricity’ Filled Affair With Elvis Presley

With a new Elvis Presley biopic soon to be on the big screen, some fans are revisiting Ann-Margaret’s 1994 memoir My Story in which she details her brief but “electric” affair with the king.

“We were indeed soul mates, shy on the outside, but unbridled within,” she wrote at the time, describing their relationship as destined to take place.”We both lived on the edge, and we both were self-destructive in our own ways… In many ways, both of us, despite fame and whatever else we’d achieved so quickly, had remained very childlike and emotionally dependent.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We both felt a current, an electricity that went straight through us. It would become a force we couldn’t control,” she continued. Years after they split, when Ann-Margaret was asked about her feelings regarding his relationship with Priscilla, she answered: “She wasn’t here.”

With a relationship like this, it’s hard to imagine the two not making it as a couple. Elvis and Ann-Margaret broke up after just a year due to her getting wind of the “Burning Love” singer’s transgressions. “There were other factors in Elvis’s life that forced him apart from me, and I understood them. Elvis had always been honest with me, but still, it was a confusing situation.” As history shows, the singer went on to choose his relationship with Priscilla Presley.

The trailer for the new Elvis movie was recently released. Directed by Baz Lurhmann, the film stars Austin Butler as the original King of Rock and Roll. “I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist,” Luhrmann told Deadline in 2019. “Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”