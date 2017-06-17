‘Animal House’ Actor Stephen Furst Dead at 63

News has broken that Stephen Furst, who played Flounder in the comedy classic Animal House, has passed away at the age of 63.

Reports from TMZ state that his death is due to complications from diabetes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Furst’s son Nathan told journalists that Stephen died at his Ventura Country, CA home on Friday morning.

He added that Stephen was surrounded by family and friends who loved him.

Up Next: ‘Rocky,’ ‘Karate Kid’ Director John G. Avildsen Dead at 81

Stephen reportedly battled with diabetes for many years and even became a spokesperson for the ADA (American Diabetes Association).

In addition to his role in Animal House, Furst also starred in TV shows such as St. Elsewhere and Babylon 5.

He also worked behind the camera as well, having directed some episodes of Babylon 5 as well as a handful of TV movies.

More: America’s Got Talent Contestant Dr. Brandon Rogers Dead At 29

Back in 2002, Furst briefly relived his Animal House days, taking a small cameo in the film Sorority Boys, which starred Barry Watson, Harland Williams, Michael Rosenbaum as three college guys who get kicked out of their dorm and dress up like women to live in a sorority house.

Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.