All of Angelina Jolie’s Wild Tattoos Explained

Even though she has one of the most famous faces in the world, Angelina Jolie’s tattoos aren’t quite as recognizable. In fact, most people likely don’t even know what they mean.

This past week, the mother of six rocked a skin-baring dress at the New York premiere of her new film, First They Killed My Father. Her backless gown had fans wondering what her inkings mean and the significance behind them.



Over the course of her illustrious Hollywood career, the 42-year-old actress has had a number of tattoos inked on her skin. Even though some of them have been removed or replaced, Jolie still has a number of tats that all have a significant meaning to her.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Jolie’s tattoos and their meanings.

Jolie’s Left Arm Tattoo

Originally, the Maleficent actress had a tattoo of the name of her ex-husband: Billy Bob Thornton. However, she now has an intricate tat to replace it that is all about her family.

Jolie has a series of geographical coordinates on her arm. Each coordinate represents the birthplace of one of her children, with the seventh location for her now ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

She explained back in 2011 the meaning behind the ink.

“Well if they know that it’s latitude and longitude they would have figured out quickly that it was Brad’s birthplace,” she told Extra. “It doesn’t take much investigation to figure that one out. It’s Shawnee, Oklahoma.”

Jolie’s Lower Back Tattoo

Back in 2004, Jolie got a massive tattoo inked on her lower back. Of all the artwork she has on her body, her lower back tattoo is easily one of the largest images.

In honor of her Cambodian citizenship, Jolie had a 12-inch Bengal tiger tattooed on her lower back. The tattoo, which can be seen in all its glory in the film Wanted, stretches from the middle of her back down to her tailbone.

The tattoo was done in the traditional Thai tattoo style which involves a manual needle, and is reportedly quite painful, PopSugar reports.

Jolie’s Shoulder Blade Tattoo

Jolie is no stranger to having Thai artwork put on her body. One of the most intricate tattoos in this style sprawls across her shoulder blade.

On the upper left side of her back, Jolie has a Buddhist Pali incantation penned in Khmer script. The tattoo was done in order to protect her and her son, Maddox, from bad luck.

“May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always. Your beauty will be that of Apsara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides,” the tattoo reads.

Jolie’s Wrist Tattoo

The Kung Fu Panda star has an “H” on her left wrist. The tattoo was done in Rune style and has a significant meaning to Jolie.

She told Rolling Stone it was added for “two people in my life who have this letter who I’m very close to and who I sort of love and cherish.”

The widely held theory is that Jolie got the “H” for her brother, James Haven, and her then-boyfriend, Timothy Hutton. Jolie dated the latter back in the ’90s, which was around the time she got the tattoo.

Jolie’s Neck Tattoo

On the back of her neck, Jolie has the words “Know Your Rights” written in gothic lettering.

This is a reference to one of the actress’ favorite songs by The Clash. It is also an empowering statement that she likes to follow given that she is an outspoken human rights activist.

The tattoo was done in 2004. It is placed directly above the Thai artwork on her shoulder blades.

