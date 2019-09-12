Angelina Jolie’s Son Maddox Breaks Silence on Troubles With Father Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s oldest child, son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, recently began his freshman year at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, where he is apparently already being hounded by paparazzi. In a video obtained by InTouch, the 18-year-old was asked about his relationship with Pitt in a street interview, with Maddox skilfully avoiding any direct answers to the personal questions.

“I don’t know about that, what’s happening,” he said when asked whether Pitt would be visiting him at school. When the paparazzo asked if his relationship with the actor was over for good, Maddox replied, “Whatever happens, happens.”

The teen then shifted the focus of the interview to his college life, sharing that he is living in the dorms and is focused on his studies.

Maddox’s relationship with Pitt has been strained after the two reportedly got into an altercation on a private plane in 2016. The incident reportedly led Jolie to file for divorce from Pitt. Along with Maddox, the couple shares five children — Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jolie dropped her son off at college last month and admitted in a video shared on social media of the moment that she was “trying not to cry.”

Responding to one student who asked how long she would be in South Korea, the mom of six replied, “I leave today. Today’s the day I drop him off.” The students let out a chorus of “Awww”s, to which Jolie said, “I know. I’m trying not to cry.”

“It seems like a great school,” she later added of the university, where Maddox will be studying biochemistry.

“She is very proud,” a source told PEOPLE of Jolie. “She will miss seeing him as much, but he’s ready.”

“He’s very close to his siblings and they all hope to visit,” the source added, sharing that while the school is far from the United States, it is close to the family’s home in Cambodia.

Now that her kids are getting older, the Maleficent star shared that she’s taken on a different aspect as a mom and is having “fun” watching her children mature.

“When your children are little you feel more ‘mommy,’” she recently told Hello! magazine. “When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager. You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself.”

