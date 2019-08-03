Angelina Jolie Shows off New and Old Tattoos in Sultry Fragrance Commercial

Angelina Jolie’s tattoos were on full display in a new perfume ad. The actress posed in nothing but bed sheets for the sultry commercial, but her skin was still covered in ink in some places. The ad is for Guerlain’s Mon Guerlain Intense fragrance, which Jolie now endorses.

The simple video actually bears some serious credits, including Jolie and Academy Award-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki. Lubezki directed the commercial, which is made up of shots of Jolie twisting and turning in silken sheets on a sunlit bed. The actress’ body art finds its way into frame more than once.

Jolie has plenty of tattoos, some dating back years now, and all with deep meaning to the actress. On her left shoulder is a prayer written in Khmer, the language of Cambodia.

“May your enemies run far away from you; If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always; Your beauty will be that of Apsara; Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides,” it reads.

In between her shoulder blades is another tattoo reading “Know Your Rights,” designed to blend into the style and shape of the other marks around it.

Of course, one of Jolie’s most famous tattoos is the one she got with her then-husband, Brad Pitt in 2016. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they got matching tattoos “to symbolically bind them as husband and wife.” A few short months later, they announced their separation.

In the new ad, this tattoo was conspicuously out of frame. Jolie’s Khmer tattoos seemed to take center stage, perhaps because the ad was filmed near her home in Cambodia, according to The Daily Mail.

After turning over in bed for a time, the ad follows Jolie out into the rural land outside her home. She gives the camera more pensive looks as she is doused in rain water, whispering the brand name over the music.

The ad may be just the beginning of a big media comeback for Jolie. She has slowed down with work in recent years as her family grows, taking on just a few movies at a time while raising her family. She starred in another short for Mon Guerlain in 2017, but now she has some blockbusters on the way as well.

Later this year, Jolie stars in a sequel to her live-action Sleeping Beauty adaptation, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. She has three more movies in post-production, so we could see a lot of Jolie in the theaters in the next year or two, culminating with her appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Eternals.



Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is due in theaters on Oct. 18.