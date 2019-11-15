Angelina Jolie Has Reportedly Been on a ‘Few Dates’ Amid Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has been on a “few dates” since her split from Brad Pitt in 2016, according to a source for Us Weekly. The Maleficent star and Pitt were married for about two years, but were together for 12 years before tying the knot. They have not finalized their divorce yet, but they did reach a custody agreement for their six children and are legally single.

Jolie “has been on a few dates,” the source told Us Weekly, but “nothing serious” has from any of them. Still, she has been looking forward to start another chapter of her life.

“She isn’t closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it’s not her main priority,” the source said of the 44-year-old Oscar winner. “She’s all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce.”

The source said once Jolie and Pitt finalize their divorce, she will “get back to the dating scene, without a doubt.”

Meanwhile, a source previously told Us Weekly in early October that she does not want to get married ever again and feels Pitt “pressured her” to tie the knot.

As for Pitt, a source told Us Weekly he is dating “very, very casually.”

Pitt and Jolie met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith back in 2005 and finally married in August 2014. They split in September 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They are parents to Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, and reached a custody agreement in November 2018. Although they are legally single, the divorce has yet to be finalized.

One possible sticking point for the divorce is reportedly Miraval, an estate they bought together in France. A source told Us Weekly in October Jolie wants to be awarded the property “because it was her idea to purchase the property to begin with.” However, Pitt has been apprehensive about that and reportedly offered her a “one-time lump sum payment of $10 million.”

The couple bought Miraval in 2008 and reportedly paid $67 million. Aside from the vineyard, it also has a functioning winery that produces wine under the Château Miraval brand.

Even though they did reach a custody agreement last year, Jolie admitted to Harper’s Bazaar that she is not a fan of all the arrangements. She has to base her kids where Pitt lives. The Ad Astra actor still calls Los Angeles home, but Jolie wants to live abroad.

“I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18,” Jolie told the magazine. “Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

Maddox is the only one living outside the U.S. He is studying at Yonsei University in South Korea.

“My favorite place is somewhere I’ve never been,” Jolie said of her love of traveling. “I like to be dropped into the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element. I want the children to grow up in the world — not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world. Next year we break ground on a home in Africa.”

Jolie was last seen in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which opened in October. She is now filming Marvel’s Eternals, which will open in November 2020.

Pitt was last seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ad Astra. He is expected to star in Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood epic Babylon, which will open in December 2021.

