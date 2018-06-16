Angelina Jolie Not Helping Johnny Depp Get Healthy, Despite Rumor

Angelina Jolie is not helping Johnny Depp get healthy, despite a rumor in a tabloid this week.

Woman’s Day claimed Jolie was so concerned by the photos of Depp from Russia that she sprung into action to help her former The Tourist co-star.

“She has been phoning and texting him several times a day while he is on tour in Europe with his band,” the tabloid’s source claimed. The source claimed Jolie “offered her support to get him back to health.”

However, Gossip Cop reports that the report was complete bunk. Notably, Depp is still on tour with the Hollywood Vampires, along with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Jolie is working on Disney’s Maleficent 2 in London.

Plus, there is no evidence that Jolie and Depp ever stayed in contact since making The Tourist in 2010. It is the only film they made together and they have not been seen together since the film came out.

A source told Gossip Cop that Jolie never reached out to Depp.

In addition, more reputable sources have reported that Depp is healthy, despite fans’ concerns after the Russia photos surfaced. The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald star looked thin in the photos, leading some fans to think he is sick.

“Johnny is healthy and is enjoying his time on the road with his band,” a source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

Another Depp insider told E! News the actor is “healthy” and “there is no reason to be concerned.”

Strangely, tabloids seem to be interested in linking Depp with Jolie, even though they have not been seen together in a movie in eight years. In May, Gossip Cop debunked a New Weekly report that claimed Jolie was “horrified” by Depp’s “fall from grace” and invited him to live with her in London.

“She hates how he seems to have lost any sense of self worth,” the New Weekly source claimed. “Johnny has been leaning on his co-star amid a messy lawsuit with his former management team and claims that he attacked a crew member on his new film LAbyrinth.”

That is a reference to Depp’s real-life controversies. In early May, Page Six reported Depp attacked a crew member while filming LAByrinth, now retitled City of Lies. Director Brad Furman downplayed the incident.

“Movies can be stressful, and non events often become exaggerated. We all love stories — there isn’t one here,” Furman said.

Depp has also been in a longstanding legal drama with his former management team. He has accused them of mismanagement, while they accuse him of over-the-top spending.

Depp will next be seen in City of Lies, which opens on Sept. 7. He also stars in Fantastic Beasts 2, which opens on Nov. 16.