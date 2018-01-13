Angelina Jolie Dazzles With Tattoos at Critics’ Choice Awards

Angelina Jolie turned up at the Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday, dazzling fans on the red carpet as she posed for cameras.

The 42-year-old actress turned heads while donning a gorgeous white gown with frills and feathers around the top. However, the real standout part of the outfit was how much it showed off her various tattoos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jolie is famously covered with tattoos on her back and arms, and she usually arranges her outfits so that she can show them off.

Jolie took in the show because her film First They Killed My Father was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category. However, the German-made “In the Fade” which stars Diane Kruger (Inglorious Basterds) took home the trophy.

Earlier in the month Jolie attend the the Golden Globe Awards and was seated next to Thor-himself, Chris Hemsworth, who looked surprisingly a lot like a younger version of her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Hemsworth is not necessarily a spitting image of Pitt, but the two men do share many physical similarities. They are both tall with brown hair and and rugged features, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The Avengers actor was not nominated for any awards, but, Jolie’s film, First They Killed My Father, was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.

Last year was somewhat rocky for the actress, but there were some bright spots, as she was able to reunite with her father, actor Jon Voight. It was surprising to many, as the two of them have had a notoriously volatile relationship over the years.

At one point, she was so intent on severing her connection to him that she legally changed her name to Angelina Jolie, dropping the Voight last name that she was given at birth.

The most publicly glaring moment of separation for the two, though, came in 2002 when, after she’d legally changed her name.

Voight did an interview and brought up his estranged relationship with his daughter.

“I’m broken-hearted… because I’ve been trying to reach my daughter and get her help, and I have failed and I’m sorry. Really I haven’t come forward and addressed the serious mental problems she has spoken about so candidly to the press over the years, but I’ve tried behind the scenes in every way,” Voight said.

Much to Voight’s surprise, that did not go over well with Jolie, who then tripled her efforts to cut him out of her life. About a year later she brought up her father’s comments in her own interview, elaborating on why it was so damaging.

“They could have decided he’s right, she’s crazy, let’s remove that child from her custody, and that’s unforgivable,” she explained. “My father and I don’t speak. I don’t believe that somebody’s family becomes their blood. Because my son’s adopted, and families are earned.”

Interestingly, it wasn’t until Brad Pitt, Jolie’s now-estranged husband, came into the picture that things improved between the father and daughter. Pitt reportedly encouraged Jolie to reconcile with her father and, eventually, she did.