Andy Spade Steps out of New York Apartment in Bizarre Mouse Mask

Andy Spade has been spotted leaving his New York apartment in what seems to be a children’s mouse mask two days after his wife, Kate Spade, died of an apparent suicide.

Andy can be seen in a photo shared by Page Six, with the 55-year-old wearing a denim jacket, holding a coffee mug and clutching a green notebook under his arm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mask seems to be that of a character from the children’s movie The Rescuers.

After leaving the apartment, Andy made his way to a black Chevy Suburban, reportedly telling a reporter, “Do you know the meaning of privacy?”

Kate was found in her Park Avenue home by housekeeping staff on Tuesday, with a red scarf around her neck connected to a doorknob. Initial reports indicated that Andy was home at the time, a fact that was later confirmed to be untrue.

On Wednesday, Andy issued a statement to the New York Times regarding his wife’s death, sharing that he and the couple’s daughter, 13-year-old Frances Beatrix, are “devastated.”

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already,” the statement read.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy,” Andy continued. “There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

He added that despite reports, he and Kate had never discussed divorce and had been living separately for the past 10 months.

“Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day,” he said. “We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter was our priority. We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break.”

Andy also addressed the suicide note left by his wife, saying that he was “appalled” its contents had been shared in the media.

“I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media,” he said.

“My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother,” the statement continued. “Kate loved Bea so very much.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Monica Schipper