Andy Spade Says He and Kate Lived Apart but Never Discussed Divorce

Andy Spade has opened up about the passing of his wife, Kate Spade, saying that the couple was living apart but had not actually discussed divorce.

Spade released a long statement on Wednesday to address the conflicting reports about his wife’s apparent suicide that was published by Variety. While he confirmed certain aspects of the news, Spade clarified that the couple was not going through a grueling divorce — though they were living in separate apartments.



Videos by PopCulture.com

Spade wrote that he and his late wife “loved each other very much and simply needed a break.” As for their 13-year-old daughter, he said that she lived in both places, travelling easily between the two homes which are only a dozen blocks apart.

“For the past 10 months we had been living separately, but within a few blocks of each other,” he went on. “Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day. We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter was our priority. We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how.”

This contradicts a number of rumors and reports that the Spades were struggling through a contentious divorce. It wasn’t the only major piece of the story Spade wanted to clarify, either. He also spoke out harshly against the release of the message Kate left for their daughter, and said that it was not a suicide note.

“I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media,” he wrote.

Law enforcement sources have told various reporters that the note Kate left behind was one of their key clues that her death was a suicide. So far, they suspect no crime or foul play in the case.

Spade offered a few details on his wife’s life-long battle with mental illness. He explained that she was seeking treatment and taking medication for many years. Before her passing, many fans had no idea that Kate was even struggling with mental illness.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling,” he said.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).