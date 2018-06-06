Andy Spade Emerges in Public for First Time Since Kate Spade’s Apparent Suicide

Andy Spade was spotted in public on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since his wife Kate’s apparent suicide.

Spade stepped out of his Upper East Side apartment in photos which were published by Page Six. Spade is reportedly living about 12 blocks away from the family home that he and Kate Spade bought in 1999, at the height of their success in the fashion industry.

Spade was reportedly seeking a divorce from his wife before her tragic passing on Tuesday morning. Sources told the outlet that she was reluctant to go through with the separation.



Reporters outside of Spade’s home said they offered him their condolences as he left the building.

“Thanks,” he replied, but refused to make any further comments.

After more than 30 years together, the couple was reportedly separated for just about 6 months before Kate Spade’s passing. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Andy was pursuing the divorce while Kate was resisting. He was in the family home on Park Avenue when a housekeeper discovered Kate’s body there on Tuesday, but police said they are not suspicious of any crime or foul play in the case.

Kate’s suicide note was primarily addressed to the couple‘s 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade. In it, the fashion mogul told her daughter not to blame herself for the tragedy, while apparently pointing the finger at her estranged husband.

“This has nothing to do with you,” read part of the note. “Don’t feel guilty. Ask your dad.”

Kate and Andy Spade met in college during their time at Arizona State University. They moved to New York together and started Kate Spade New York with little support or experience. Still, within a decade they were one of the most influential brands in the industry, and Spade’s signature handbags were the must-have item on everyone’s mind.

In 2006, the couple sold their ownership stake in the company they’d created to focus on raising their daughter. Spade told PEOPLE in 2016 that she desperately needed a break from the constant grind.

“I needed a break and I really wanted to raise my daughter [Frances Beatrix Spade],” Spade said. “People asked me, ‘Don’t you miss it?’ I really didn’t. I mean, I loved what I was doing, but I didn’t miss it as much as I thought I might.”

Spade’s namesake company will honor her this week by posting a tribute to her across all of its websites and social media platforms. The tribute will also replace products and advertisements in all of the company’s hundreds of storefront windows.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).