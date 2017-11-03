Andrew Dice Clay Hospitalized in Las Vegas

Comedian Andrew Dice Clay was hospitalized Thursday night in Las Vegas for dehydration and exhaustion. His representative said the 60-year-old is doing fine though.

“This is just a precaution to make sure he’s okay,” Clay’s representative told PEOPLE.

Clay is in Las Vegas to perform at the Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa. According to his website, he had a shows scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The comedian is also playing Lady Gaga’s father in Bradley Cooper’s upcoming A Star Is Born remake.

In a July interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Brooklyn native said he first visited Vegas in 1979, long before he became famous.

“It was 1979, and I was on my way to L.A. to do a showcase at the Comedy Store. I stopped in Vegas where Sandy Hackett, who is Buddy’s son, was doing showcases at the Sahara. That was my first trip to Vegas,” Clay recalled. “I put some money in a slot machine and won $400 bucks. I started thinking I found a new way to make a living. Hours later, I was calling my sister in San Diego saying, ‘The machine took all my money. I can’t even afford a room.’ I was only 21 and had never left Brooklyn before.”

Clay was recently seen in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine and HBO’s short-lived Vinyl. He also has his own Showtime series Clay, which also stars Natasha Leggero. Clay was also a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice when Donald Trump was hosting in 2009.

