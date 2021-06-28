Andra Day Addresses Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

✖

Andra Day is setting the record straight on those Brad Pitt dating rumors. Amid speculation and reports that she and the Oscar winner are an item, the 36-year-old musician and actress broke her silence on the rumors when stepping out on the red carpet at Sunday's 2021 BET Awards, where she shut down the rumors once and for all.

Day, born Cassandra Monique Batie, addressed the rumors when speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier. Asked about those reports of a suspected fling between the two, Day said they simply are not true, "especially because we've never met." Day did confirm that she is aware of the rumors, telling ET, "I was like, 'Oh, alright.' My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, 'You met Brad Pitt?' I said, 'I guess so. I guess we did.'" She went on to put a hard stop to the speculation, flat out saying that she and Pitt are not dating.

"We're not dating. We don't even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day," Day said before going on to shower a little praise on Pitt. "He's great, though, super talented, wonderful."

Rumors of a supposed romance between Day and Pitt were first sparked back in May after The Mirror reported that the two Hollywood A-listers "swapped numbers" backstage at the 2021 Oscars in April. According to a source who spoke to the outlet, Day and Pitt were spotted "flirting backstage." The insider added that Day "has been on Brad's radar for a while." The source claimed, "they were flirting backstage and are believed to have swapped numbers. It could be just professional, but some of Brad's pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make." Following that report, neither Day nor Pitt immediately responded to the suspicions. The alleged romance came amid Pitt's ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Day, meanwhile, was previously in a relationship with Taste Bar + Kitchen owner Don Bowie back in 2015.

While Day may not be celebrating a blossoming romance with Pitt, she has plenty of other things to celebrate. During the Sunday night awards show, the actress took home the Best Actress Award for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Speaking with ET, she praised director Lee Daniels, who she said "really made the movie for us. That's who was on set and that's who was in our hearts and in our minds when we made it. So for our peers to say, 'We love this. This is special to us,' it means everything."