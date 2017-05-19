Amy Schumer Reveals Hilarious Text From Her Sister

Amy Schumer’s relationship with her sister is just as hilarious as you might expect. The 35-year-old comedienne took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text message exchange with her sibling, and it’s evident that a good sense of humor runs in the family.

Sister text A post shared by @amyschumer on May 18, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

She shared the post with the caption: “Sister text.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The text from Schumer’s sister reads: “Oh my god were you running? Are you dying?”

The Trainwreck actress responded by saying: “Hahahaha I was running from the photographers…My body was so confused.”

Her sister replied by writing: “Oh okay thank god.”

Amy Schumer’s fans clearly found the text message exchange totally hilarious as they threw out more than 140k likes and left thousands of comments.

Up Next: Amy Schumer Breaks Up With Boyfriend of Nearly Two Years

It’s possible that Amy Schumer was out running to get her mind off of her recent breakup from her boyfriend Ban Hanisch. The former couple revealed earlier this week that they called it quits after two years together.

Her rep stated, “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends.”

The news was quite surprising given the way that Schumer gushed about Hanisch in an interview just a few weeks ago on May 3. While talking to Howard Stern, Schumer explained that she could hear wedding bells in their future.

“We are talking about today. I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want to have a family but right now, we are not in talks,” she said.

More: Amy Schumer And Goldie Hawn Party Hard On Instagram

Most recently, Amy Schumer appeared in Snatched alongside Goldie Hawn. Earlier this week, Schumer took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the response she has received from fans about the comedy.

She captioned the snap: “The comments you guys are leaving about our movie are making me cry with joy. I’m so glad you love it as much as we do. Thank you for expressing your experience seeing it. I’m reading every word. Love to you and your moms and daughters!”

The comments you guys are leaving about our movie are making me cry with joy. I’m so glad you love it as much as we do. Thank you for expressing your experience seeing it. I’m reading every word. Love to you and your moms and daughters! A post shared by @amyschumer on May 15, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

[H/T Instagram: Amy Schumer]