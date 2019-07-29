Amy Schumer Says She’s ‘Loving’ Her ‘Warm Soft Post-Baby Body’ in Swimsuit Photo

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer spent some alone time with their son Gene Attell — whom they welcomed on May 5 — during a beach day outing. What caught the attention of fans, is that Schumer admitted she’s feeling great in her post-baby body and fans are loving it!

View this post on Instagram We’re good A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 28, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT

One fan commented on the photos saying the comedian looked “great” with “a normal womans body” to which Schumer replied with, “I am loving my warm soft post baby body. Grateful to be feeling so strong again!”

Other fans took to the comment section to tell Schumer how much they loved and appreciated her as well.

One fan wrote, “But wait I want this bathing suit! Looks so great on you!!!” while another echoed, “You look beautiful in your awesome suit Amy. The detailing on your décolletage is so pretty.”

Another follower said, “You look fabulous,” while someone else posted, “I love you. You’ve made me feel worthy.”

Several onlookers commented on the wheelchair her husband was seen pushing her in on the sandy beach.

“That’s the coolest contraption. I need that for the mall!” someone said, agreeing with another who mentioned, “…we NEED this contraption for the beach.”

Although, one person was less than amused with her using the form of transportation, writing, “Usually I love your photos but why are you using a beach wheelchair so casually? Those are for handicap people and typically really hard to get a hold of. You using it as a toy may make others think that they can be rented casually when they are a really limited (and expensive) resource for the disabled.”

In Shcumer’s Netflix special Amy Schumer: Growing, she got candid with fans about some of her struggles throughout her pregnancy, one being hyperemesis gravidarum — an acute form of morning sickness. The 38-year-old dealt with sickness her entire pregnancy, and was the result of her going to the hospital back in November.

Just two months later, she told fans she wasn’t going to let her morning sickness stop her from having fun and enjoying the process. She posted a video of herself running on a beach in slow motion to the 1990 classic “Cherry Pie” playing in the background while captioning the clip, I puke anything I eat up until 4 p.m. but then I’m like…”

The I Feel Pretty actress has been pretty open with her followers since getting pregnant, revealing the real-life struggles a lot of mothers-to-be deal with.