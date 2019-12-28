Amy Schumer Reveals ‘Brutal’ C-Section Took Over 3 Hours: ‘That Was Really Scary’

Almost seven months after giving birth to her first child with husband, Chris Fischer, actress and comedian, Amy Schumer is getting candid about why her Caesarean-section was no laughing matter. During an episode of the parenting podcast, Pregnancy & Parenting, the 38-year-old revealed the details behind her particularly trying pregnancy, including her decision to have a C-section at 39 weeks after she initially sought a doula-assisted delivery at a birthing center.

In the episode, Schumer revealed per PEOPLE that the first few hours into her birthing process took its toll on her, especially with the unending nausea she endured due to a rare condition some expectant mothers experience called hyperemesis gravidarum.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my C-section. It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis,” she said. “And that was really scary.”

Schumer goes on to share that her doctors were “amazed” she was even able to carry her son, Gene with the severity of her endometriosis, which indicated “with no question” that she would need the C-section.

As she progressed further in her pregnancy, Schumer admits she had an “instinct” that she needed to pursue a hospital birth, rather than the alternative birthing center she had arranged for prior to. “It was a rainy Sunday and I woke up vomiting and was like the sickest I’d been the whole time,” she said. “And I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I was so big and I was so miserable and couldn’t keep anything down.”

Schumer said she began to grow “worried” over the process’ length, but admits having Fischer by her side during the process helped her greatly despite it being “kind of brutal.”

“Chris was so great — we just stared in each other’s eyes and he just held me there,” she told the podcast. “Then they let me hold Gene for a good amount of time. I got to see him and hold him.”

The Snatched actress went on to compare her C-section recovery to “torture,” sharing that the relief after giving birth came with its own blessing as her hyperemesis symptoms instantly faded.

“I had a fresh C-section which had complications [but] I was just so happy,” Schumer said. “I mean, other than just having a baby, which a couple of people told me the day you give birth is the best day of your life, and that was true for me, but that relief.”

Photo credit: Getty Images / Axelle Bauer Griffin