Amy Schumer’s New Movie ‘I Feel Pretty’ Earns Wave of Backlash From Social Media

Viewers have only seen a a trailer, but they’re already lashing out at Amy Schumer‘s latest film.

The comedian released the trailer for her latest movie I Feel Pretty Thursday, in which her character gets a burst of confidence after falling off a SoulCycle studio bike.

“My character Renee, she kind of has low self-esteem and she really wants to be pretty and just feel all the parts of life that open up to you when you’re just gorgeous, and then I fall off my bike in SoulCycle and I start seeing myself as a supermodel,” Schumer said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show Thursday. “I look exactly the same, but in my mind, I am Giselle (Bundchen), I am one of the Jenner-Kardashians — gorgeous, and things start happening.”

Some people, including feminist comedian Sofie Hagen, have some issues with how Schumer is tackling the subject of body image, taking to Twitter to voice their concerns.

“So the new Amy Schumer movie is about a woman who is half an inch from being conventionally Hollywood attractive (but rest-of-the-world attractive) who thinks she’s rest-of-the-world-attractive? I have never been more confused in my life.” Hagen tweeted.

“Amy Schumer is blonde, white, able-bodied, femme and yes, thin. She IS society’s beauty ideal. So they give here a ponytail and remove her make-up and suddenly she’s ugly? Why not just give her glasses or a fatsuit? What is wrong with this world?” the comedian continued as part of an 15-tweet rant.

So the new Amy Schumer movie is about a woman who is half an inch from being conventionally Hollywood attractive (but rest-of-the-world attractive) who thinks she’s rest-of-the-world-attractive? I have never been more confused in my life. — Sofie Hagen (@SofieHagen) February 9, 2018

Not all Twitter users were quick to judge the film, however, as some found the relatable aspects to the story.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever related to anything more in my whole life. I want to hit my head and gain confidence,” Twitter user, Emily Clark wrote.

“I can tell this will be mty new favorite feel good movie. Can you imagine if we ALL started thinking of ourselves as supermodels?” user, Chrissy Gikis noted.

I Feel Pretty also features Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper, Adrian Martinez, and Lauren Hutton.

Schumer was last seen in the mother-daughter comedy Snatched, alongside Goldie Hawn.