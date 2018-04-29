Amy Schumer Was Hospitalized for a ‘Horrible Kidney Infection’

Amy Schumer should be celebrating the release of her new movie, I Feel Pretty, but instead she’s been hospitalized for a “horrible kidney infection.”

Sharing the news with her fans, Schumer posted the story on Instagram, writing, “Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time.”

“I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first,” she continued.

“I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too,” her message concluded.

Many of Schumer’s fans and followers took to sharing their support in the comments of her post, with one fan writing, “Ugh, what terrible timing! Keeping you in my thoughts, Tiger.”

“Ohhh that’s terrible! Get well soon. So glad you have loved ones around you,” commented another.

“Sorry to hear you’ve been laid up. Those kinds of infections suuuuuuck. I hope you’re on the mend! I’m going to see the movie again this weekend in your kidney honor,” yet another follower said.

Some fans who have already seen I Feel Pretty also took advantage of the opportunity to let Schumer know how much they liked it and how much they appreciate her making it.

“Hope you feel better Amy. My sister and I saw the movie last week and we cried so many because the movie is so real! Thank you for reminding us women to love ourselves and to be our own number one fans,” one fan gushed.

Notably, Schumer is scheduled to host SNL the week of May 12. While there is no word as of yet, there is a potentially that her hospitalization could impact those plans.