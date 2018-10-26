Amy Schumer Cradles Baby Bump in First Photos Since Pregnancy Announcement

Amy Schumer is rocking her new baby bump. The comedian was spotted for the first time since announcing that she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child.

The 37-year-old mom-to-be was glowing on the set of a photo shoot in New York City on Thursday. In the photos, which you can see here, Schumer wears a navy tee under an unzipped black jacket, allowing fans to see a glimpse of her baby bump.

She also shared a photo from the shoot on her Instagram profile, posing with Keith Robinson, who co-hosts her podcast 3 Girls 1 Keith. In the photo, Robinson stands behind her and places his hands around her belly. “1 Keith,” she captioned the post.

She and Fischer confirmed the pregnancy news Monday via a statement after the news broke on News Not Noise in true Schumer fashion.

“Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he’s the father,” the I Feel Pretty star joked to the Los Angeles Times. She also said that she looks “forward to competing [with] Meghan Markle every step of the way.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, is also expecting her first child with Prince Harry in May, and in the announcement on her Instagram, Schumer shared a crudely Photoshopped image of her and Fischer’s heads on Markle and Harry’s bodies, with Markle cradling a baby bump.

In that initial announcement, Schumer revealed her pregnancy through an Instagram stunt with Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise, with the news disguised as a list of congressional candidates that Schumer supported. However, hidden at the bottom was the simple sentence, “I’m pregnant – Amy Schumer.”

“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin said in a video introducing the stunt. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

Schumer’s political actions have made headlines recently. Earlier this month, she and I Feel Pretty co-star Emily Ratajkowski were arrested while protesting outside the hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh before he was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

At the protest, Schumer said a “vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter.” She also thanked the crowd for their support.

“Emily and I just wanted to thank you so much for showing up today. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep showing up. And no matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down. We will win,” she said.

She’s faced backlash for voicing her political opinions, not just in the form of an arrest. Earlier this month, she shared a lengthy social media post voicing her support for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and condemning those who still support the NFL. She definitively stated that she “supports Colin Kaepernick” and encouraged other white celebrities to support his cause more actively, saying it would be “cool” for Maroon 5 to back out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She also wrote that she told her representatives she “wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year.”

