Amy Schumer Clarifies Pregnancy Rumors: ‘I Always Have a Bump Alert’

Amy Schumer is not pregnant, despite teasing fans with a photo on Instagram Thursday that had many convinced she and husband Chris Fischer were expecting their first child.

I always have a bump alert! A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

On Thursday, Schumer shared a photo of herself standing in a tropical setting while wearing a red dress, with her hands around her stomach. It looked like she was pointing to a baby bump. In the caption, she tagged stylist Leesa Evans and wrote, “[Leesa Evans Style] and i are cookinsomethin Up.”

She also shared a second photo while wearing the same dress, showing her having some fun with her chef husband.

Schumer realized that fans thought she was pregnant, so she posted a video a few hours later to tell fans that was not the case. She was just posing in a new dress from an upcoming clothing line she is working on with Evans.

“I am not pregnant. I am not pregnant. I’m sorry, my friend said that… it looked like I was pointing to a bump or something, but I’m not,” Schumer said the video. “Leesa Evans and I have created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes at a chill price point. That’s what I was trying to allude to, but thank you for thinking of my womb.”

“I always have a bump alert,” Shumer added in the caption.

While Schumer is not pregnant now, she did tell Ellen DeGeneres she and Fischer are thinking about having kids, notes Entertainment Tonight.

“Here’s the thing, I have never wanted kids. And then I saw myself as a baby on your show and I thought, ‘Who am I to deprive the world of such a beautiful baby?’” she said in April, referring to a previous appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Yeah, so I think we’re gonna do it… Just use my genetics.”

Schumer, 37, and Fischer married in February, only days after the couple went “Instagram Official.” Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade were among the famous friends at the wedding.

Evans told PEOPLE the wedding itself was a spur-of-the-moment occasion. Schumer gave Evans only four days to prepare for it.

“She felt so confident about the whole big picture. I think her and Chris really feel so happy to have found each other and are so deeply in love that however it was going to come together was going to be perfect because the idea and the sentiment behind it was just pure love,” Evans said.

Schumer is an Emmy-winner for her Comedy Central series Inside Amy Schumer. She starred in I Feel Pretty earlier this year and is about to start work on She Came To Me with Nicole Kidman and Steve Carell.