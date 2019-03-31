Amy Schumer Flaunts Bare Baby Bump for ‘Strong and Beautiful’ Selfie

Amy Schumer was feeling pretty great on Saturday when she shared a selfie of herself in full pregnancy glory. “Feeling strong and beautiful today,” the comedian captioned an image showcasing her bare baby belly for all to see on Instagram.

The Trainwreck star has had a difficult odyssey since announcing her pregnancy back in October. Schumer has been battling hyperemesis and other issues, not hesitating to share details on social media and in interviews, even if the details need to come with a warning for those with weaker stomachs.

She’s also kept her humor intact, with some help from her family from time to time. Her latest selfie captures one of the nicer moments for the star, giving the cancellation of her remaining tour dates a positive spin by avoiding constant nausea that has plagued her throughout.

“Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour,” Schumer told her followers back in February.

Schumer also shared a humorous video with fans earlier in the week, giving some helpful tips to all those future moms out there when they’ve reached her stage of pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram #itssoeasy vid by @kimcaramele A post shared by @ amyschumer on Mar 27, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

“If you’re pregnant, like I am, and you want to put your socks on, it’s easy. First, the left foot,” Schumer starts the video, taking it on in relatively easy fashion. “And then the right foot. You just, it’s easy. You put your toe in…and then you try it from behind. And then you just kind of…slowly will the sock up your foot!” Schumer then hilariously struggles to get the sock on completely before closing out with, “And that’s pregnant.”

Despite her troublesome pregnancy and tour cancellation, Schumer did celebrate the premiere of a new special on Netflix recently. She also used the special to address her husband, Chris Fisher, being on the autism spectrum.

“I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” she explains during the Netflix special. “I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much. My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s. He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on”

She goes on to explain that the reasons and characteristics that “make it clear that he’s on the spectrum” are all aspects that made her fall “madly in love with him.”

“That’s the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”

The couple were married in February 2018 and are now eagerly awaiting their child together. Schumer’s sister-in-law is anxiously awaiting it too, celebrating the impending baby with a preview in cake form back in January.

All and all, Schumer is keeping her smile throughout all the troubles and it has shown. It could be photobombing engagement photos with her pregnancy bump in full view, covering her face in powdered sugar during a trip to New Orleans, or just telling jokes about her life. Amy Schumer is keeping it together.