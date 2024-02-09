Amie Harwick's Roommate Reveals He Tried to Save Her the Night of Her Murder

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Four years after her death, Dr. Amie Harwick's roommate has opened up about the tragic night she was murdered and revealed that he tried to save her. In a new interview with 48 Hours, Michael Herman shares what he remembers from the early morning hours on Feb. 15, 2020.

"I remember thinking like this is so much worse than any horror movie I've ever seen," Herman says in a preview of the upcoming 48 Hours interview. "I just was, uh, woken up by screaming ... like bloodcurdling scream ... And I yelled up, you know, 'Amie!' And I heard choking right after that."

Herman says that he was in a downstairs bedroom when Harwick — a Hollywood relationship therapist — was attacked by her ex-fiancé Gareth Pursehouse. Herman could not find his phone to call for help so he ran next-door a neighbor's house, hoping he could find someone to help. After getting no answer at the neighbors' house, Herman eventually found a stranger on the street who let him use their phone to call the police.

When officers arrived, they discovered Harwick on the ground underneath her second-story balcony. First responders attempted to provide emergency medical care, but Harwick died later at the hospital. Following an autopsy, the medical examiner reported that they found what appeared to be defensive wounds on Harwick's hands and arms as well as bruising on her neck. It was also noted that there were signs of a struggle in her home before she was found on the patio below her apartment balcony. Pursehouse has since been sentenced to life in prison.

"She's gone and I'm still here," Herman now says, with 48 Hours journalist Erin Moriarty telling Harwick's parents that he "has a lot of survivor's guilt." Harwick's mother replied, "Oh, my goodness, he did the exact right thing." Harwick's father, Tom, added, "He made all the right decisions."

48 Hours: "Justice for Amie Harwick," airs Saturday, Feb. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.