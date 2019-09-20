‘America’s Got Talent’: Paula Abdul Teasingly Tosses Hat at Julianne Hough With New Photo

Former American Idol alum Paula Abdul shared a sweet photo on Instagram dedicated to Julianne Hough congratulating her on yet another successful season as a judge on America’s Got Talent, while poking fun at an incident shared between the two at the Billboard Awards this past summer, where Abdul mistakenly hit her in the neck. In the photo, Abdul is tossing her hat towards Hough as the former Dancing With the Stars professional sported a low v-neck gold, sparkly dress.

Fans showed their love and support for both of the dancers with one writing, “[Oh my God] yes!! I love that you were there too [pink heart].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Someone else posted, “Love [to] u both” while another said they loved the surprise performance saying, “Awesome performance!”

The popular singing competition staged an AI reunion when Abdul surprised judge Simon Cowell during the Season 14 finale — which also came as a shock to fans. The surprise took place during a mashup performance when contestants Light Balance Kids and Tyler Butler-Figueroa, along with Season 13 finalist Brian Joseph King took stage. Then, towards the end, the Light Balance Kids surprised everyone when they shined light on one of their masked singers revealing that it was in fact Abdul herself.

“How did you get up there?” Cowell responded in shock after Terry Crews introduced her.

As for Season 14’s winner, Kodi Lee, America seemed more than pleased to honor him with the title. Not long after winning, he took to social media to thank his fans.

“Thank you so much for all the votes!!! I can’t believe I’m the winner of #agt !!! I felt your love and support all season and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!!!!”

Lee was first introduced during the auditions when his mom Tina brought him out on stage. She proceeded to explain to the judges and viewers that her 22-year-old son was blind and autistic but through music feels like he can do anything.

“I realized he’s an entertainer,” she explained. “Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life playing music.”

After he blew everyone away in his jaw-dropping performance of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song For You,” Gabrielle Union gave him the first Golden Buzzer of the season.