‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Michael Ketterer’s Domestic Violence Arrest Caught on Camera

A shocking new video shows America’s Got Talent finalist Michael Ketterer in custody after his domestic violence arrest this week.

Ketterer was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday, according to a report by TMZ. The outlet has now published footage of Ketterer sitting in a police car outside of his hotel, surrounded by officers.

The window is rolled halfway up, just barely allowing him to speak with the cops, and his posture indicates that he is likely wearing handcuffs.

Ketterer was charged with felony domestic abuse after an alleged fight with his wife on Thursday. Police were called to his Hollywood hotel room after reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they noticed that Ketterer’s wife had a visible red mark on her skin, indicating some violence. They took Ketterer into custody at once.

Ketterer was released not long after, as he reportedly paid $50,000 in bail. He then spoke to TMZ reporters, claiming that the incident was a “misunderstanding.” He said that he and his wife had had an argument, but she did not want to press charges against him. He said that the police had arrested him against her wishes.

The case will reportedly end up referred to the L.A. City Council. Police expect the charges against Ketterer to be downgraded to a misdemeanor, after his wife’s injuries turned out to be minor. Still, the whole ordeal was shocking to Ketterer’s fans, who have spent the entire season of America’s Got Talent cheering him on.

“I just lost all faith in humanity,” one user wrote on Twitter after the story emerged.

“Michael Ketterer was just arrested for domestic violence. He was the finalist where they kept showing his story of he and his wife adopting five foster children. Simon loved him. I doubt he will be signing him now,” another user wrote.

Ketterer came in fifth in the reality talent contest, thanks to his singing talent and the unlikely support from judge Simon Cowell. Cowell dropped some of his usual cynicism and animosity to praise Ketterer repeatedly throughout the show — not just for his voice but for his dedication, as Ketterer supports six children with his wife.

“As a dad, I can’t imagine [doing] what you’ve done, and the fact that you’re on this show and you really need this. You’re a really, really special guy,” Cowell said after giving Ketterer the coveted Golden Buzzer for a performance of “Us” by James Bay. “There’s’ just something about you.”

