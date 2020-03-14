‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Reveals She’s Suffering Fever and Chills in Photo From Bed

The coronavirus has affected more than 140,000 people around the world with the numbers rising by the day. With big-named celebrities are being hit as well, like Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Charles Barkley, and NBA player Rudy Gobert. Now, America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum says she’s feeling symptoms that line up with the coronavirus but is hoping it’s nothing more than a cold. Unfortunately, due to there not being enough testing kits in America, Klum says she can’t get tested for it despite calling two different doctors.

The supermodel took to her Instagram stories according to The Daily Mail to share her experience with her followers saying it started with chills and a fever, then a cough and runny nose before it got to the point where she decided to stay home so she wouldn’t infect other people. “Um I’m just not feeling good so that’s why I’ve stayed home to not infect any other people,” she said in the video that was shot from her bed. The 46-year-old sounded a little croaky while talking to her fans. “I hope it’s just a cold, I would love to do the corona test but there just isn’t one here. I’ve tried with two different doctors and just can’t get one,” she explained.

Klum, who is based in New York City, is currently in Los Angeles and was set to start shooting America’s Got Talent, alongside judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel. Klum was just about to go on stage with them before she fell ill. At the time, the other judges apologized to the audience saying she had food poisoning, but she’s since been in bed. While the show was set to continue with an audience, AGT announced on Thursday that they have suspended the tapings “until further notice.”

President Trump has addressed the nation this week where he announced the outbreak has been labeled a “global pandemic.”

“My fellow Americans, tonight I want to speak with you about our nation’s unprecedented response to the coronavirus outbreak that started in China and is now spreading throughout the world,” Trump started his statement. “Today, the World Health Organization officially announced that this is a global pandemic. We have been in frequent contact with our allies, and we are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people.”

Trump reportedly has a set meeting today with major laboratory company executives to discuss how testings for the coronavirus can ramp up in the U.S. as it continues to affect thousands of Americans. He also said today that testing in the U.S. will soon happen on a large scale.