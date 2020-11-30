'American Idol' Alum Fantasia Barrino Pregnant With First Child With Husband Kendall Taylor

✖

Despite how tough this year has been, it's an exciting time for former American Idol alum Fantasia Barrino. While she was discussing her fertility issues on social media on Tuesday, she also announced that she is finally expecting her first child with husband, Kendall Taylor. During her segment she encouraged her fans to keep trying if they've had infertility issues as well.

"Keep trying and you will conceive," she said according to PEOPLE while showing off her baby bump. Taylor then went to kiss her belly and said, "Listen to me, a little Taylor baby on the way in these streets." While explaining how she's had issues conceiving, she told her fans that she turned to the Bible for guidance. Her husband used the story of Rachel from the scripture and revealed that his wife began "to pray like Rachel" in hopes that they would be able to grow their family.

Before Fantasia revealed the news, she asked her husband what kind of bag she was holding up. He mentioned it was a Dior bag, but she pointed out that it was a diaper bag. He then agreed as she gifted it to him and that's when she stood up to show fans her bump as he bent down to kiss her belly.

While this will be the sweet pairs first child together, she's already the mother to Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19. Taylor is also the father to a son named Treyshaun. As she explained her issues having another baby to listeners, she also said that one of her doctors claimed that her fallopian tubes had closed, therefore making it nearly impossible to conceive again. "God I want to thank you! You gave us a seed even when the doctor said that one of my tubes were closed you said different. @salute1st I love you king and I can't wait to see who he or she acts like," she wrote.

Barrino and Taylor said "I do" in 2015, but just before the American Idol winner met him, she said she was focusing on herself more after a crazy schedule following her win. "I went through this whole process of finally stopping, pausing and learning who Fantasia was. I won Idol at 19 and from 19 it was like, go go go. But I ended up not even knowing who I was anymore. I didn't even know what I wanted."