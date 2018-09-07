D.A. Rejects ‘American Horror Story’ Star Dylan McDermott’s Sexual Assault Case

American Horror Story star Dylan McDermott will not face charges after a woman claimed he sexually assaulted her in 1991.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to move forward with the case because it fell outside the statute of limitations, according to the rejection form obtained by TMZ.

“The allegation is outside the statute of limitations, therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and prosecution is declined,” the form reads.

“Mr. McDermott learned about these allegations last year and trusted that the process would end exactly as it has,” a representative for the actor said.

Notably, the allegation against McDermott was never previously reported in the media. However, it is now a matter of public record that McDermott was accused of sexual assault, even though he was not charged.

Further details on the allegation were not available. In 1991, McDermott was just starting his career after small roles in Hamburger Hill (1987), The Blue Iguana (1988), Steel Magnolias (1989) and Into The Badlands (1991).

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has also rejected sexual assault cases against Kevin Spacey and Steven Segal, linked to allegations made in the early 1990s, reports the Associated Press. A more recent claim against Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson will also not result in charges.

McDermott starred in American Horror Story: Murder House as Ben Harmon and will be reprising the role in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. He also appeared in five episodes of the second season, Asylum, as Johnny Morgan.

Apocalypse is a crossover between the Murder House and Coven seasons. McDermott will be joined by Connie Britton, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Taissa Marmiga, Jessica Lange, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourde, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner and Sarah Paulson. Joan Collins will join the series for the first time.

Earlier this week, the first full trailer was released, giving fans a look at the apocalypse that will ensue. Eichner and Grossman are seen playing their roles from the Cult season, on a plane with characters played by Evan Peters, Loud and Collins. The plane crashes and it is revealed that the new season is set in a post-nuclear world under the leadership of Venable (Paulson). The passengers cannot leave Outpost 3, or they will be exposed to radiation.

At the end of the trailer, a new character played by Bates meets the Antichrist, played by series newcomer Cody Fern. “Hail Satan,” Bates tells him at the very end.

The new season of American Horror Story kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo credit: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images