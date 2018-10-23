‘American Horror Story’ Creator Ryan Murphy Reveals Son Was Diagnosed With Cancer as a 2-Year-Old

Ryan Murphy has pledged $10 million to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles after he credited them for saving his son’s life following a cancer diagnosis when he was just two.

The American Horror Story creator, 52, took to Instagram on Monday to share a bittersweet post detailing his son Ford’s battle with neuroblastoma, an often-fatal pediatric cancer, that he was diagnosed with in 2016 at the age of two.

“I’d like you to meet Ford Theodore Miller Murphy. Today is a big day in his and our family’s lives,” Murphy captioned a smiling photo of his son.

“Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma…an often fatal pediatric cancer. Ford’s cancer — an abdominal tumor the size of a tennis ball — was found during a normal check up by his brilliant pediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby @drlaurencrosby,” Murphy wrote. “From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, neuroblastoma “most commonly affects children age 5 or younger” and “develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.” In many cases, the diagnosis requires surgery and chemotherapy, and in some cases also requires radiation therapy and stem cell transplants.

Murphy and his husband David Miller dealt with the diagnosis and the subsequent procedures in private.

“My better half, David Miller, was a rock through this — strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck),” he wrote. “Ford was strong as well, and today he is thriving. He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about. Ford is doing so well because of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles @childrensla.”

Murphy went on to announce that he would be donating $10 million to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility,” he wrote. “No child is turned away at Children’s Hospital. We are so honored and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same. We love you, Ford.”

The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is also the medical facility where Jimmy Kimmel’s son, Billy, was treated following his April birth when it was discovered that he suffered from a heart condition known as “the tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.”