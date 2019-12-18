‘American Horror Story’ Alum Sarah Paulson Shows off Massive New Tattoo

American Horror Story alum Sarah Paulson recently got a massive new tattoo, and it’s being shown off on social media. In an Instagram post from L.A. tattoo artist Winterstone, a photo of the tattoo Paulson received, which is on her right arm, is revealed. The script reads, “ANYTHING YOU DO LET IT COME FROM YOU THEN IT WILL BE NEW.” It also appears that the tattoo was a birthday gift to herself, as the artist wished her “happy birthday” and then added, “Keep being you and new!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by winterstone (@winterstone) on Dec 17, 2019 at 2:13pm PST

Paulson has been extremely busy over the last few years, and in an interview earlier this year with The Playlist, she revealed that she’s getting pretty worn out.

“I’m coming to a new place called, ‘Momma’s really tired,’” she said with a laugh. “I’m not 30-years-old anymore. I went to have my annual checkup and my doctor was like, this was last year, and she was like, ‘Are you taking a vacation?’ I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to go to New York for 10 days over Christmas.’ She’s like, ‘No, no. I’m talking about like a month.’ She was like, ‘Minimally, a month.’ I was like, ‘A month? A month!’

“Now it’s just I’m at that point where I have to tell you, when I finish Mrs. America, which I’m shooting here right now, I have three months before I start the Linda Tripp thing (American Crime Story: Impeachment). I have three months to gain the weight.”

She also revealed that it is a little scary to have to gain a lot of weight for a role as “a woman in the 21st century,” but went on to add that this was not the most challenging part of taking on the role.

“The challenge with that is just anytime you play a real person, it’s like a real harrowing notion, especially a person that’s living, especially a person that may have opinions about what you’re doing,” she explained. “It’s a huge responsibility, but I have to say that this script was maybe one of the best things I have ever read in my life. There was no world in which I could read it and not to do it. It was truly one of the best things I have ever read in my life.It’s extraordinarily great writing and it’s an incredibly interesting… It really is more from the point of view of the women.”

American Crime Story: Impeachment is scheduled to premiere in Sept. 27, 2020.