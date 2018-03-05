Amber Tamblyn Called out for ‘Profiling’ Hasidic Jews

Amber Tamblyn has come under fire after she spoke negatively of New York City’s Hasidic Jewish community.

On Sunday, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, who has also appeared in Two and a Half Men and Inside Amy Schumer, took to Twitter claiming that a “Hasidic man” in Brooklyn almost ran her and her infant daughter over.

“If anyone in Brooklyn near the intersection of Washington Ave and Atlantic Ave just saw a Hasidic man in a grey van try to hit a woman and her baby in a stroller as she crossed a crosswalk, honking and touching the stroller with the car’s bumper, please DM me. That woman was me,” the former House star wrote.

“Thank you everyone for your kind words of support today. We are fine. But this is not the first time a man from the Hasidic community in NYC has attempted to harm me or other women I know. Any woman riding a bike through South Williamsburg can attest. I hope this guy is caught,” she added several hours later.

Many Twitter users took issue with Tamblyn’s comments, some going as far as claiming that she was “profiling” the Hasidic Jewish community.

“Racial profiling is loathsome. Would you say this about any other ethnic group? The community did not do it. One guy did. Leave the community alone,” one person commented.

“Wow, thanks for vilifying an entire religious group. Imagine if you replaced the word Hassidic with Muslim or Hindu,” wrote another.

“I hope this guy is caught. I also hope you realize how wrong the sentiment of this tweet is. On many levels,” another person commented.

“Hey @ambertamblyn this seems really scary! Unfortunately, linking it to a whole group that already has a hard time is also scary. The trouble is referencing a ‘community’ versus individuals. Note the ‘they’ versus ‘our’/’us’ convo that has ensued. Please consider. Best wishes,” someone else wrote.

Tamblyn has since responded to the controversy, taking to Twitter on Monday morning to address the criticism.

“I’ll say this once. To anyone suggesting I’m anti-Semitic for identifying a man as Hasidic who hit my daughter’s stroller in a crosswalk with a car then rolled his window down, wagged his finger and told me ‘Watch where you’re going’: I will not be bullied or intimidated by you,” Tamblyn tweeted.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ there were no 911 calls from the streets Tamblyn mentioned Sunday morning, and Tamblyn has not filed a police report yet.