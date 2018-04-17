Amber Rose Posts Eye-Popping Blue Velvet One-Piece Photo From the Bed

Never one to shy away from the camera, Amber Rose is showing off her famous hourglass figure once again. The 34-year-old model dropped jaws across Instagram with her latest steamy shot.

In the photo, she wears a blue velvet plunging bodysuit that showed off her busty curves, which she had surgically reduced from a 36H to a D-cup at the beginning of this year. She strikes a dramatic pose on her bed and gives the camera her best seductive stare.

Always the jokester, Rose captioned the photo, “Don’t you just love my new lamp?!” About half of a small nightside table lamp can be seen in the corner of the snap.

Rose’s followers drooled over the photo, leaving comments like “queen,” “beautiful” and plenty of fire emojis.

Rose, who shares son Sebastian with ex Wiz Khalifa, frequently shares all kinds of racy content to social media, like last week’s Pyscho recreation that turned out to be an ad for a sex toy company.

As she healed from her breast reduction surgery, which she was very vocal about, Rose has gotten more comfortable sharing revealing photos to social media.

Rose documented the process on social media and even shared an update a few days post-op on her Instagram story.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant wore a purple velour robe as she told fans she was at home recovering after the cosmetic surgery procedure.

“I don’t know if you guys know, but I was a 36H,” she said in one of several clips. “I was really, really big and I think now I might be a D cup, which is like, really small for me.”

She opened her robe to reveal a white bralette, saying, “Look how much smaller they are. So I really went down a lot.”

Rose previously shared an Instagram video with her surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, the day before her surgery, sharing that she couldn’t wait to wear spaghetti-strap tops again.

Rose first revealed last year that she was contemplating undergoing the knife for a breast reduction surgery.

“My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” she told Instagram followers at the time. “I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho…any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don’t have implants so they can’t just cut around the nipples. Tell me about ur experiences.”

It seems the advice Rose received from her followers paid off, as she’s now the proud owner of D cups.