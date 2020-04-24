Amber Rose Is Totally Unrecognizable With New Long Hair, Face Tattoos

Amber Rose shocked her Instagram followers late Thursday night when she debuted a brand new hair style, ditching her closely shaven buzz cut in favor of long, dramatic honey colored locks. In a slideshow of photos, she modeled her new look in a white two-piece outfit featuring a short skirt and plunging zippered long-sleeved crop top. The new hairstyle also drew attention to her new face tattoos of her sons' names, which she debuted in February.

"Hood B— look like she from Malibu," Rose, 36, captioned the photos, along with a pink flower emoji. She also shared a few of the snapshots to her Instagram Story. The long hair marks the first time fans have seen the model and TV personality in a style other than her signature closely shaved head in quite some time, and many sounded off in the comments section of the post, leaving remarks like "Stunning," "Beautiful" and "Damnnnnnn sis."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:58pm PDT

Fans are still getting used to Rose's face tattoos, which feature her son's nicknames, Bash and Slash, written in script across her forehead. The Dancing With the Stars alum first showed off the new ink in February, posting a photo with the caption, "When [your] Mom lets you draw on [your] Barbie." Rose is the proud mother of 7-year-old son Sebastian, aka Bash, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, as well as 6-month-old son Slash, whom she shares with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards.

The tattoos were meant with a divided response, with some fans loving the fresh ink and others more hesitant to embrace the unorthodox style. Talk show host Wendy Williams weighed in on the look, apparently not a fan of it. "Amber, you know I love you girl, but why would you ruin your forehead?" she said on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show in February as the audience gasped. "Her 3-month-old's name is Slash, and her 7-year-old's name is Bash, and I don't care how much you love your kids, but are you doing this up here?" she continued, pointing to her forehead.

Williams joked that Rose can "get one of those Anna [Wintour] wigs and cover that real quick," which earned applause and laughter from the audience. "I just don't understand why she would do that," Williams continued. "Like to me, she's a little bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face. Amber, you know I love you, and that's it. That's it."

But Rose quickly clapped back at the haters, writing on her Instagram Story: "For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if They thought I was ugly and lie to me [laughing out loud] Or they would just tell me I'm ugly," she wrote with a crying laughing emoji. "so either way The moral of the story is do whatever the f— you want in life."