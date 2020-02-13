Amber Rose Slams Trolls Who Say She’s ‘Too Pretty’ for Her New Face Tattoo

Amber Rose is hitting back at haters of her new face tattoo. After debuting the new ink last week, the actress faced a swarm of criticism from fans who said she was “too pretty” for a tattoo on her face, regardless of the significance of it being her sons’ names. On Wednesday, Rose officially addressed the controversy, clapping back at trolls when telling them to “do whatever the f– you want in life.”

“For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol,” the mom of two wrote on bother her Instagram Story and in a post shared to her feed. “Or they would just tell me I’m ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f– you want in life – muva.””

Her post came less than a week after she debuted the new ink, which honors sons Sebastian Taylor, 7, and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, 3 months. First appearing in a YouTube video for CoolKicks, the names “Bash” and “Slash” were seen neatly written in cursive lettering across Rose’s forehead in the 25-minute video, a clip of which was shared to Instagram.

Days later, Rose gave fans a better look at the ink, sharing a gallery of images of herself and writing, “when ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie.”

The criticism was immediate, with fans taking to both Cool Kicks’ Instagram post as well as Rose’s to slam the tattoo, many commenting on how it may affect the actress’ physical appearance in the eyes of some.

“Why on your beautiful face of all places?” asked one person.

“Noooooooo please let this be a joke not your beautiful face sis,” added another.

“Oh noo!!!Not on your pretty face beautiful,” commented a third.

Several more wrote that “this better be a sharpie drawing,” while others simply commented that they were holding out hopes the tattoo was “fake.”

Although the backlash has continued, some fans seem to have warmed up to a bit, man praising Rose’s ferocity in her defense of herself, with one person writing that Rose “can pull it off it looks fire f— what anybody else thinks!”