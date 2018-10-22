Amber Rose Tears up When New Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Surprises Her With Birthday Bash

Amber Rose couldn’t help but tear up when her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards threw her a surprise 35th birthday party over the weekend. The model came home Saturday night to a house full of friends and family, including her 5-year-old son, Sebastian.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, which you can see here, party guests yell “Surprise” as a shocked Rose enters the front door, hiding her face behind her shirt.

During a speech later in the party, she thanked Edwards, an executive at Def Jam Records.

“I thank God every day for him cause he’s so amazing,” Rose said, choking up. “He’s so good to my son and he treats Bash like Bash was his own.”

“He didn’t even have to do all his for me but he did because he loves me and he knows what I like and I just finally feel like I’m happy,” she continued, gesturing to the Ciroc-sponsored festivities taking over her home.

“I feel like I’m complete. I feel like I had to date a bunch of losers,” she said, laughing.

“I feel complete, babe, and I love you so much,” she said before Edwards went in for a kiss.

Rose posted about the party on Instagram, sharing a video of the decorations, food and drinks. “My sweetheart threw me a surprise birthday party with my closest friends. thank you baby,” she wrote, walking around the party.

“The world is mine, I just give it to you,” Edwards said to her.

“Look what my baby did for me, oh my god. Look how beautiful he is,” she said in the clip.

“I love you, baby,” Edwards said. “I love you too, baby,” Rose responded.

The Dancing With The Stars alum gushed over him just as much in the caption of the video: “Thank you My Twin @ae4president I love you with all of my heart! Ur energy, personality and presence brings so much Joy to any and very tone who gets a chance to be around you Baby! This is the best Bday ever!”

Edwards and Rose, who have reportedly known each other for years, are in the early stages of their relationship, having gotten together earlier this month. On Oct. 10, Rose referenced her ex Kanye West’s song “Gold Digger” when she captioned a photo of her and Edwards, “I don’t care what none of y’all say, I still Love him.”

Previously, Rose has been linked to NBA player Monté Morris, rapper 21 Savage and pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. The Amber Rose Show host shares her son, Sebastian, with ex-fiancé Wiz Khalifa. She dated West from 2008 to 2010 before he married Kim Kardashian.