Amber Rose Rocks New Spandex in Latest Bed Selfie

Amber Rose is showing off her figure in a skintight spandex outfit in one of her latest Instagram posts. The 33-year-old model uploaded the photo while chilling in bed in full makeup.

I live for these super cute @fashionnova sets 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Sep 20, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

“I live for these super cute @fashionnova sets,” Rose captioned the post.

The image shows the mother of one rocking an all-white ensemble complete with a sports bra and high-waisted bike shorts. She shot a smoldering glance at the camera while perched on her bed and flaunting her tatted arms.

When Rose isn’t posting steamy snaps on social media, she has been busy preparing for her third annual “SlutWalk.” Earlier this week, a series of NSFW portraits were shared on the Internet to promote the event.

The empowerment march celebrates women and their freedom of sexual expression while denouncing sexual violence and sexual inequality. The event will talk place at Downtown L.A.’s Pershing Square.

Earlier this week, the model and activist took to Instagram to share a clip from her first Slutwalk.

“Reminiscing of (sic) my first Slutwalk in 2015,” she wrote in the caption.

“This year is going to be sooooo epic! I’m so happy that I didn’t listen to people’s bulls**t and trolls that told me not to go through with this! 3 years later we’re bigger than ever! Thank you so much for fighting this feminist fight with me.”

