Amber Rose Returns to Instagram With Booty-Full Photos

Amber Rose returned to Instagram this weekend after she deleted her photos and blasted a troll who criticized her son for liking Taylor Swift’s music.

As of Monday, Rose has only six posts on her Instargam page, with five of them all featuring her wearing a skin-tight black outfit and hanging out with friends. Some of the photos, taken in Los Cabos, Mexico, show off Rose’s backside.

“Sometimes you just need a break to remember how much of a strong, Amazing, Bad Bitch you are,” she wrote in the caption for the first post.

One post is a video clip, showing her walking around Los Cabos with music playing in the background.

#loscabos A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 1, 2018 at 8:07pm PDT

As The Daily Mail points out, Rose deleted all of her posts from before a feud with an online troll who called her 5-year-old son Sebastian “gay” for liking Swift.

The feud started on Tuesday, when the 34-year-old Rose posted video of her son opening a swag box of stuff from Swift. The box included a CD, a hand-written letter from the singer and concert tickets.

“Shout-out to all the hyper masculine men and ignorant dumb a— women that will call a five year old gay for liking Taylor Swift,” Rose wrote in an Instagram Story. “This is why young kids kill themselves… And this is also why our society is so f—ed up.”

She said a person’s taste in music should have nothing to do with their sexuality.

“P.S. My son just got accepted into the most prestigious private school in Los Angeles because he’s smart as f— and creative as f— like his parents,” she added.

Sebastian’s father is her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa. She has often fought back against haters who criticize her parenting decisions.

“We allow him to be himself. He can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever color he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires,” Rose wrote. “We don’t make our son live by society norms that’s why he’s so special.”

She told her critics to “grow the f— up and teach ur kids to love and not hate.”

Last month, Rose also broke up with her boyfriend, rapper 21 Savage. She confirmed it on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show.

“To be in a relationship is difficult, to be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult and then you end up arguing about things that you usually wouldn’t argue about as a normal person,” Rose said.

